RB Jamaal Williams wants to be ‘a Packer all my life if I could’

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams has an expiring contract and an uncertain future with the team that drafted him in 2017, but there’s no question where he’d like to spend the rest of his NFL career.

Williams told “NFL Now” via NFL.com that he loves Green Bay and would prefer to stay with the Packers long-term.

“I’m thinking about free agency, but I’d really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could,” Williams said. “They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It’s just a great place to be.”

Williams also acknowledged the business side of the equation and said he’s ready to test free agency if the Packers don’t extend an offer.

“But you know, things happen. If things don’t happen, then I’m just ready to take my shot into the free agency and show my skills to any team that’s willing to take that chance on me. I’m just ready to go, man. I’m just ready to play, have fun, be myself, just bring my spark to any team willing to give me that shot,” Williams said.

A fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2017, Williams has played his entire career with the Packers, appearing in 60 of a possible 64 games with 20 starts. He’s gained 2,946 total yards, including 1,985 rushing yards, and scored 18 total touchdowns.

Williams has rushed for at least 400 yards and gained at least 600 total yards in each of his first four seasons.

Teammates and coaches love Williams’ energy as a person and versatility as a player.

The Packers are currently strapped by the salary cap and may let Williams test the open market before making a real push to bring him back to Green Bay.

Other decisions have to made, too.

Just last May, fellow running back Aaron Jones – who is also scheduled to be a free agent – said he’d love to be a “lifelong Packer.” The team has yet to re-sign Jones, the starter and the other half of a productive and effective running back duo over the last few seasons.

The Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round of last year’s draft, likely as a replacement should either Williams or Jones leave in free agency.

