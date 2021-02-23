RB Jamaal Williams wants to be ‘a Packer all my life if I could’

Packers running back Jamaal Williams has an expiring contract and an uncertain future with the team that drafted him in 2017. But there’s no question where he’d like to spend the rest of his NFL career. I’m thinking about free agency, but I’d really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could. They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It’s just a great place to be, Jamaal Williams told NFL.com. A fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2017, Williams has played his entire career with the Packers, appearing in 60 of a possible 64 games with 20 starts.

