RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin activated from COVID-19 reserve list

#Packers activate LB Kamal Martin & RB Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 📰 https://t.co/wLOeRlDM7a — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 9, 2020





Two players originally placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list due to high-risk exposure are back on the roster of the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin were both activated from the list and able to practice with the team on Monday.

Williams and Martin both missed Thursday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after they were deemed to be high-risk contacts of rookie running back A.J. Dillon, who remains on the reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19 last Monday.

Williams, the team’s backup running back, has 294 rushing yards, 183 receiving yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. Martin, the Packers’ fifth-round pick, has seven tackles and a tackle for loss in two games. Both players should be available to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers have three players still on the reserve list: Dillon, quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Krys Barnes. Both Dillon and Barnes tested positive.