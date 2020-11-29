RB J.J. Taylor, WR Isaiah Ford among Patriots’ inactives for Week 12

As the New England Patriots get set to take on Arizona Cardinals, a couple members of the team will be inactive for Sunday as the Patriots look to pick up a win.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive end Tashawn Bower, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and receiver Isaiah Ford will not be participating in Sunday’s game.

Perhaps the most notable name in terms of production on this list is Taylor. He has carried the ball 16 times for 70 yards. His last game action was on September 27 against Las Vegas. In that contest, he carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

In what is a must-win game for New England on Sunday, it seems as though all top contributors are ready to go. That may prove to be crucial against a talented team like the Cardinals.