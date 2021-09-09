RB injuries and DAL@TB Thursday Night Football Preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go over all of the injuries, and players returning from injury, that are affecting NFL backfields heading into Week 1. Later, the guys do a full fantasy and DFS preview of the season kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will take place on Thursday night.

