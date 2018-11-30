Which RB Handcuffs are set up for success if called upon in the fantasy playoffs?

If Todd Gurley were to go down or be rested, Malcolm Brown would hear his number called. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By John Evans

Special to Yahoo Sports

It’s fantasy football handcuff season — or if you like, “cuffing season.” Gamers received a harsh reminder of this when Melvin Gordon hurt his knee on a wacky play-call in the Chargers’ Week 12 romp over Arizona.

Austin Ekeler was productive enough to be on many rosters before Gordon’s injury, but many of the league’s top backs have widely-available understudies. Let’s run down the league’s top-five RB handcuffs using an emphasis on their offensive lines, as that’s been my focus of study this season.

If James Conner were to miss time, rookie Jaylen Samuels is the presumptive beneficiary. The versatile rookie is as much a tight end as a runner, but he’s earned second-string status on one of the league’s most explosive offenses. While Samuels has had no opportunity to prove he can produce at the pro level, we do know he would receive the blocking of a fine offensive line.

This is one of the most cohesive and experienced units in the league. That said, only the Falcons put the pigskin in the air more than Pittsburgh, who run the ball on just 33% of their plays. They’re reasonably effective when they do run it, but even their best lineman isn’t dominating in that department. Guard David DeCastro grades out as below-average this year.

The front sevens the Steelers will face affect the equation, too. With the exception of Oakland (Week 14), Pittsburgh faces fairly imposing run defenses to close out the year. Were Samuels to inherit lead-back status, fantasy gamers would likely hope his pass-catching ability would come to the forefront. Though he could do at least as well in that aspect of the game as James Conner, Samuels has to prove he’s more than just a tweener and a gadget player.

4) Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead has shown more than Samuels, but not for an extended period of time. The trouble is that he’s usually hurt. Now, Burkhead is back, and if nothing else he is the heir apparent to both Sony Michel and James White. He may not be good enough to supplant either of them, but his Swiss army knife skillset makes him a potential pass-catching specialist or an early-down back. Perhaps that makes Burkhead only half a handcuff, but New England fields a formidable offense and he would be very valuable in either role (let alone both).

Currently blocking for Patriots ball-carriers is a wall of humanity ranked 4th in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metric (adjusted line yards). Paced by guard Shaq Mason and center David Andrews, this is an imposing group with great coaching. Even New England’s backups have performed admirably when pressed into service. Right now, the unit is at full strength. The push this line is getting accounts for a lot of the Pats’ 118.2 rushing yards per game. Only the Rams have been more effective on runs up the gut.

Generally, the advantage goes to the running back with blocking of this caliber. However, the Patriots do face a mostly undesirable slate of run defenses beyond their inviting Week 14 encounter with Miami. Burkhead could put up numbers down the stretch, if things break right for him.

3) Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys

The main reason Rod Smith is ahead of Burkhead on this list is that he only needs one guy to get hurt to inherit a starring role. Ezekiel Elliott has proven his durability, but with his massive workload an injury is certainly possible. The good news is that the Cowboys’ previously floundering offense has shown strong signs of life since the acquisition of Amari Cooper.

The line is also providing the NFL’s 8th best run blocking despite a laundry list of injuries. Guard Zack Martin’s troublesome knee seems to be hampering his play. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed Week 13’s impressive win over the Saints, but even in his absence the line held their own against an elite run defense.

Were Zeke to go down, Smith would receive good run-blocking and enter an offense that has hit its stride. The former UDFA is nowhere close to Elliott’s talent level, but he would be a plug-and-play RB2 given the opportunity. Dallas next faces a Philadelphia defense that has folded over the last four weeks. Only the Bengals have been more accommodating to running backs in that span. The Cowboys conclude their fantasy playoff slate with the Colts and Bucs. It lines up very well for whoever is taking the handoffs.

2) Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs

Spencer Ware comes in second in our handcuff countdown for two reasons. First, he’s been an NFL bell cow before, which none of these other backs can claim. Ware put up 1368 total yards just two years ago. Second, the Chiefs get their starting center back this week. The return of Mitch Morse provides a boost to a battered line. And third, Ware would have no significant competition. The only other backup RB to see action this year is Damien Williams, and he’s failed to impress.

Kansas City’s run-blocking has been roughly average, however, and the schedule will put this line to the test. Week 14 summons the Ravens’ ominous crew to K.C. The Chiefs’ fantasy season concludes with the Chargers and Seahawks. It’s difficult to feel great confidence in the blockers’ ability to provide wide lanes for Ware, a hard-nosed but unexceptional runner. Kansas City is likely to air it out in those matchups.

Still, as a starter Ware would have an excellent shot at scoring one or more touchdowns in this offense, regardless of the opposition. He’s also a capable pass-catcher. Even without Kareem Hunt’s big play potential, Ware could produce low-end RB1 numbers.

1) Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Let’s not bury the lede: the Rams’ offensive line is doing a better job in the running game than anyone. By any metric or grading service, this is the league’s premier unit in that category. Any running back would be extremely fortunate to step into this situation, and that’s before we even assess the explosiveness of the offense as a whole. The Rams are 2nd in total yards and 2nd in points scored. Todd Gurley is a rare talent, but there’s an argument to be made that a lot of backs would thrive on this team. That said, his handcuff, Malcolm Brown, is no stiff.

He was a four-star prospect in high school who flashed foundation-runner traits at Texas, even if his college career was a disappointment. The former UDFA has remarkable agility for a 224-pound back. Brown has shown well in his limited NFL opportunities and made the highlight reel a couple of times this year already. The Rams did draft Tennessee’s John Kelly this year, and Kelly certainly has the capacity to challenge Brown for the right to be Gurley’s understudy. At least for this season, however, Brown has retained that role.

As the only backup to receive a snap this year, it’s safe to assume Brown would be the lead dog in a committee, were Gurley to go down. In that extremely unfortunate circumstance, Brown is a lock to produce RB2 numbers on this team and would have weekly RB1 upside. After Week 14’s date with Chicago, the Rams play Philadelphia and Arizona. In both cases, the birds’ formerly formidable run defenses are in disarray.

The Rams may even lock up the top seed before Week 16, giving Brown a start in fantasy Super Bowl week, regardless of Gurley’s health. Given his talent, o-line, and schedule, he’s 2018’s premier handcuff. If asked, Brown could do a passable Todd Gurley-impression for the Rams and fantasy owners alike.

