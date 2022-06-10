RB Eno Benjamin earning offseason praise from Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinasl fans have a special love for running back Eno Benjamin, who enters his third season after he was drafted in the seventh round out of Arizona State. Because he was a standout player for ASU, Cardinals fans root for him a little extra and want him to succeed.

After being inactive every game his rookie season, he had a very limited role in 2021 but did have some success.

This offseason, he has the attention of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury had solid praise for Benjamin twice this week as the team wrapped up the final week of voluntary OTAs.

On Monday, when Kingsbury was asked about the addition of Darrel Williams, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back who signed a one-year deal with Arizona, he mentioned Benjamin.

“We’ve all been really impressed with Eno, what he has done last year and this offseason, he’s been fantastic,” he said.

When talking about the running back room and how many backs they might keep this year, he brought up Benjamin again on Friday.

“I’m excited to see Eno continue to emerge,” he said. “He’s had a really nice offseason.”

Benjamin has made big strides since coming into the league and almost not making the team as a rookie.

Now, it would appear that he could be a player to watch in 2022, especially with the departure of Chase Edmonds in free agency.

He will be a player to watch in training camp and the preseason.

