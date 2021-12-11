RB Darrell Henderson on COVID list; OL Brian Allen doubtful for Rams vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their week of practice to get ready for their game Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals in State Farm Stadium on national television. They released their final injury report but also had a pair of players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The details for everything are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





2 Rams on COVID list

RB Darrell Henderson, CB Robert Rochell

Both players will be out for Monday’s game. Henderson was nursing a thigh injury and Rochell had not practiced with a chest injury, so it is very possible that neither would have played anyway.

It means, though, that the Cardinals can expect a healthy dose of running back Sony Michel.

Doubtful

OL Brian Allen (knee)

Allen did not practice all week. Former Cardinal Coleman Shelton is listed as the Rams’ backup center.

Questionable

CB Donte Deayon (illness), OLB Terrell Lewis (back)

Lewis got limited work on Saturday, his first work of the week. Deayon was a new addition to the injury report.

Cooper Kupp good to go

Kupp was a full participant for the second day in a row with a toe injury.

Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham and Andrew Whitworth all got the day off Saturday.

1

1