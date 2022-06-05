RB Darrel Williams salary, contract details, cap hit

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams this past week, solidifying the running room with proven production behind starter James Conner.

Williams signed a one-year deal after playing four seasons for the Chiefs.

He had his best season in 2021 with over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage and was one of seven players in the league to have at least 500 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.

We now have the details of his contract through Over the Cap. We go over those details — salary, signing bonus and guarantees, as well as the implications to the salary cap below.

Darrel Williams’ salary, contract details

Williams signed a one-year deal with a total of almost $1.19 million.

He receives a signing bonus of $152,500.

He will earn $1.04 million in salary and $895,000 of that salary is fully guaranteed.

Salary cap information, cap hit

Williams’ deal is like many players’ contracts on the roster. His contract qualifies for the veteran benefit, meaning the cap hit is less than the money paid out, which is not normally the case with one-year contracts.

While he is being paid a total of almost $1.19 million, his cap hit will only be $1.05 million. That is a cap savings of $140,000.

This contract has the potential to give the Cardinals the same type of value that James Conner did last year, which led to his getting a new three-year contract to return to the Cardinals and their starting running back.

