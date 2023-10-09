RB Damari Alston doubtful, other injury updates for Auburn football ahead of LSU game

AUBURN — Not much has changed in the injury department for Auburn football.

The Tigers had a chance to rest with an open week after losing in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia on Sept. 30. A few guys are closer to returning, but coach Hugh Freeze doesn't expect many of them to be ready for Auburn's game at LSU on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Linebacker Austin Keys and nickel cornerback Keionte Scott remain out "for the foreseeable future," and as Freeze noted previously, transfer defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite's season is over with a bicep injury.

Freeze does think, however, that senior safety Jaylin Simpson, who has four interceptions this season, will be able to go against the Bayou Bengals. Junior receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. is day to day and running back Damari Alston is doubtful. Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson, who didn't play against the Bulldogs, is questionable with a nagging elbow issue.

"That's where we are," Freeze said Monday. "It's next man up, and we've got to get some of these younger kids to play more consistently. We worked on that hard last week in the open week, and they got a ton of reps because we're going to need them before this season's over with the remaining seven games we have."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football injury updates on Damari Alston, others ahead of LSU