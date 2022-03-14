RB Chase Edmonds to sign with Dolphins, per report

At the start of the legal tampering period, the Miami Dolphins attacked one of their biggest needs this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to a two-year deal with running back Chase Edmonds that is worth $12.6 million. The deal will become official at the start of the new league year, Wednesday, March 16th at 4 p.m. ET.

Edmonds, 25, has spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns on 333 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) while adding 128 receptions for 921 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game.

He joins Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks as the only running backs on Miami’s roster.

