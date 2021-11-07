RB Chase Edmonds exits game after 1 play with ankle injury

The Arizona Cardinals started the game against the San Francisco 49ers shorthanded on offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray did not dress for the game with an ankle injury. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins could not play with a hamstring injury. Receiver A.J. Green is on the COVID list after a positive test for the virus.

After only one play on offense, they lost another player.

Running back Chase Edmonds ran for three yards on the Cardinals’ first offensive play and then limped off the field with an ankle injury.

He did not reenter the game on that possession and the team announced his return was questionable.

#2 Chase Edmonds is questionable to return. (ankle) pic.twitter.com/AwauqQFqVV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

