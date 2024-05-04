Advertisement

RB Bucky Irving named Bucs’ biggest sleeper pick from 2024 NFL draft

Luke Easterling
·9 min read

The 2024 NFL draft landed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a handful of talented prospects who should all have the opportunity to make the roster and have an impact on the team this season, but one pick in particular could be the biggest gem of the class.

Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire recently made his selections for each NFL team’s biggest sleeper pick in this year’s draft, and running back Bucky Irving was his choice for the Bucs.

A fourth-round pick out of Oregon, Irving is expected to be Tampa Bay’s new change-of-pace back to spell starter Rachaad White, and Farrar thinks the Bucs landed a bargain with what he brings to the table:

Last season, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound Irving ran the ball 186 times, gaining 1.192 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. Irving may be short, but he’s not small — he forced 69 missed tackles last season, and that was just as much about power as it was about elusiveness. He also had 18 runs of 15-plus yards for 470 yards. In addition, Irving caught 55 passes on 61 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns, so he can be deployed in a lot of different ways.

While many expected the Bucs to target a bigger, more powerful back in the draft to pair with White, Irving’s ability to make defenders miss in multiple ways could end up having a similar impact, despite his smaller frame.

Even if White maintains his hold on the lion’s share of the touches in Tampa Bay’s offense, Irving could still make a big impact as a rookie by making the most of his opportunities on all three downs.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Deven Thompkins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Devin Culp

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the…

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Randy Gregory

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Greg Gaines

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as…

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as he is pressured from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire