RB Boston Scott, OL Jordan Mailata inactive for Eagles vs. Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing one of their starting offensive linemen as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this afternoon. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, originally listed as doubtful to play with a shoulder injury and then downgraded to out, is among the Eagles’ inactive players for Week 5.

Also inactive is running back Boston Scott, who was questionable with a rib injury.

Here is the full list.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 inactives

K Jake Elliott

QB Ian Book

CB Avonta Maddox

RB Boston Scott

LB Patrick Johnson

DE Janarius Robinson

LT Jordan Mailata

With Mailata out, Jack Driscoll could start at tackle for the Eagles.

Maddox, who has an ankle injury, could be replaced as the team’s nickel cornerback by Josiah Scott, who is listed behind Maddox on the Eagles’ depth chart.

