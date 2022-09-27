Which RB will have best fantasy outing in Week 4? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The 'NFL Fantasy Live' crew discuss which running backs will have the best fantasy outings in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The #Browns have released a statement on Myles Garrett following his car accident.
The Jaguars added a little defensive line help after the Titans snagged Mario Edwards Jr.
The Bills placed offensive lineman Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Doyle tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Doyle entered the game after Ryan Bates was injured. Doyle is in his second year with the Bills after appearing in 11 games last season. The Bills signed former Cardinals offensive lineman Justin [more]
After a loss to the Packers and yet another weak offensive output, should Tampa Bay and Tom Brady be worried yet?
The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on Tuesday, the team announced. Worley played in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins, seeing action on five defensive snaps and four on special teams. He appeared in four games last season, including one with Baltimore. The Ravens made a number of moves on their practice squad, [more]
The #Chiefs are set to sign former #Jaguars K Matthew Wright to the practice squad per report.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) One of the biggest jobs Brian Daboll has faced in his first season as the New York Giants coach has been evaluating Daniel Jones at quarterback. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones was inconsistent in his first three seasons and his play wasn't the type needed to be a franchise quarterback. While it was a setback, Jones was solid in a game where the Cowboys put him under intense pressure, sacking him five times and hitting him 12 times overall.
The Cardinals had 48 defensive snaps on Sunday. Let's see how the playing time was divided up.
Jackson hasn’t just proven detractors wrong, he’s starting to master aspects of his game that were previously harped on as negatives. Is Baltimore paying attention?
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a wrap on Sunday's NFL action with a game-by-game analysis.
Check out our fantasy football analysts' FLEX rankings for Week 4!
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
Chris Simms thinks Calais Campbell's hit on Mac Jones was "borderline dirty"