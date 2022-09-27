Which RB will have best fantasy outing in Week 4? 'NFL Fantasy Live'

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) One of the biggest jobs Brian Daboll has faced in his first season as the New York Giants coach has been evaluating Daniel Jones at quarterback. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones was inconsistent in his first three seasons and his play wasn't the type needed to be a franchise quarterback. While it was a setback, Jones was solid in a game where the Cowboys put him under intense pressure, sacking him five times and hitting him 12 times overall.