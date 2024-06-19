RB Antonio Gibson comments on transition from Commanders to Patriots

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson feels very welcome in New England, as he gets set to begin his first season with the organization.

He was one of the few notable outside signings for a Patriots team that prioritized in-house free agents this year.

The veteran running back brings a dynamic skill set that includes both pass-catching and running out of the offensive backfield. He hopes to make a big impact alongside his new teammates, who accepted him right out of the gates.

“The locker room is very accepting. I feel like it’s more of a bond here, they do a lot of things together,” said Gibson, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Nothing against my brothers on the other side, but everybody communicates with each other — from offense to defense. That’s a good feeling coming over here and them being accepting.”

It is certainly a new era for the Patriots organization, and Gibson hopes to play a significant role in it. New England has often thrived off the production of third-down backs.

They’ll try to get back to what has worked for the offense in the past with Gibson on the field.

