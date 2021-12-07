RB Aaron Jones is Packers’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Running back Aaron Jones is the Green Bay Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for the 2021 season.
The annual award represents “the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact” and serves to recognize “an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field,” per the league’s press release.
Jones told Packers.com that the nomination “means everything” to him. The Pro Bowl running back lost his father in April but has remained committed to giving back and helping in the community, both around Green Bay and in his hometown of El Paso.
According to the NFL, each nominee will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, while the eventual winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
The winner will be announced during “NFL Honors” before the Super Bowl in February.
As the Packers’ nominee, Jones will wear a “Man of the Year” helmet decal over the final five games of the season.
You can watch an introduction to all 32 nominees for the award at NFL.com.
Previous Packers nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award:
Year
Player
Position
2014
Aaron Rodgers
QB
2015
Sam Barrington
LB
2016
Jayrone Elliott
LB
2017
Clay Matthews
LB
2018
Kenny Clark
DL
2019
Blake Martinez
LB
2020
Corey Linsley
C
2021
Aaron Jones
RB