RazorbacksWire editor E. Wayne picks Arkansas’ football season, game-by-game

Nothing like waiting until the last minute.

As Arkansas opens its 2023 football season Saturday against Western Carolina, there are high hopes for the Razorbacks in coach Sam Pittman’s fourth years. Most significantly, Arkansas finally doesn’t have a ridiculously hard schedule.

More like a regularly hard schedule. The Hogs play in the SEC, after all.

Editor E. Wayne has come within one game each of the last four years of picking Arkansas’ end-of-regular-season record. But the difficulty was amped this year for two reasons.

One, the aforementioned schedule. Two, who knows what Arkansas’ wide receivers and revamped defense will do. If it’s on the positive, those nine wins the Hogs homers have could happen. If it’s on the negative, hello five-win season.

Well, turns out, Wayne is leaning in one direction more strongly than the other. Here are his game-by-game picks for the season.

Western Carolina - September 2 (home)

Arkansas 52, Western Carolina 7

Arkansas WIN

Record: 1-0

Kent State - September 9 (home)

Arkansas 45, Kent State 10

Arkansas WIN

Record: 2-0

Brigham Young - September 16 (home)

Arkansas 34, BYU 31

Arkansas WIN

Record: 3-0

LSU - September 23 (away)

LSU 27, Arkansas 13

Arkansas LOSS

Record: 3-1, 0-1 SEC

Texas A&M - September 30 (neutral)

Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 24

Arkansas LOSS

Record: 3-2, 0-2 SEC

Ole Miss - October 7 (away)

Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 28

Arkansas LOSS

Record: 3-3, 0-3 SEC

Alabama - October 14 (away)

Alabama 38, Arkansas 14

Arkansas LOSS

Record: 3-4, 0-3 SEC

Mississippi State - October 21 (home)

Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 17

Arkansas WIN

Record: 4-4, 1-3 SEC

Florida - November 4 (away)

Arkansas 24, Florida 23

Arkansas WIN

Record: 5-4, 2-3 SEC

Auburn - November 11 (home)

Arkansas 24, Auburn 14

Arkansas WIN

Record: 6-4, 3-4 SEC

Florida International - November 18 (home)

Arkansas 49, Florida International 7

Arkansas WIN

Record: 7-4

Missouri - November 24 (home)

Arkansas 27, Missouri 21

Arkansas WIN

Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC

