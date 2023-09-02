RazorbacksWire editor E. Wayne picks Arkansas’ football season, game-by-game
Nothing like waiting until the last minute.
As Arkansas opens its 2023 football season Saturday against Western Carolina, there are high hopes for the Razorbacks in coach Sam Pittman’s fourth years. Most significantly, Arkansas finally doesn’t have a ridiculously hard schedule.
More like a regularly hard schedule. The Hogs play in the SEC, after all.
Editor E. Wayne has come within one game each of the last four years of picking Arkansas’ end-of-regular-season record. But the difficulty was amped this year for two reasons.
One, the aforementioned schedule. Two, who knows what Arkansas’ wide receivers and revamped defense will do. If it’s on the positive, those nine wins the Hogs homers have could happen. If it’s on the negative, hello five-win season.
Well, turns out, Wayne is leaning in one direction more strongly than the other. Here are his game-by-game picks for the season.
Western Carolina - September 2 (home)
Arkansas 52, Western Carolina 7
Arkansas WIN
Record: 1-0
Kent State - September 9 (home)
Arkansas 45, Kent State 10
Arkansas WIN
Record: 2-0
Brigham Young - September 16 (home)
Arkansas 34, BYU 31
Arkansas WIN
Record: 3-0
LSU - September 23 (away)
LSU 27, Arkansas 13
Arkansas LOSS
Record: 3-1, 0-1 SEC
Texas A&M - September 30 (neutral)
Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 24
Arkansas LOSS
Record: 3-2, 0-2 SEC
Ole Miss - October 7 (away)
Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 28
Arkansas LOSS
Record: 3-3, 0-3 SEC
Alabama - October 14 (away)
Alabama 38, Arkansas 14
Arkansas LOSS
Record: 3-4, 0-3 SEC
Mississippi State - October 21 (home)
Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 17
Arkansas WIN
Record: 4-4, 1-3 SEC
Florida - November 4 (away)
Arkansas 24, Florida 23
Arkansas WIN
Record: 5-4, 2-3 SEC
Auburn - November 11 (home)
Arkansas 24, Auburn 14
Arkansas WIN
Record: 6-4, 3-4 SEC
Florida International - November 18 (home)
Arkansas 49, Florida International 7
Arkansas WIN
Record: 7-4
Missouri - November 24 (home)
Arkansas 27, Missouri 21
Arkansas WIN
Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC