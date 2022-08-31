Razorbacks Wire’s Taylor Jones predicts the 2022 season
The buzz surrounding Arkansas Football this season is electric, with good reason.
In just two seasons at the helm, head coach sam pittman has returned the Razorbacks to the days of relevancy that they enjoyed under Houston Nutt and in the early days of Bobby Petrino. Coordinators Barry Odom and kendal briles are also staying for their third season, which will help further the development of Pittman’s system.
Several impact players return as well, including K.J. Jefferson at quarterback. In addition to passing for 2.676 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, he also led the team in rushing with 664 yards. He should receive help in the rushing game with running backs Raheim Sanders and A.J. Green.
Who are his expected targets in the receiving corps? Look for transfers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers to fill a huge void left by Treylon Burks, who caught 41% of Jefferson’s passes last season.
Defensively, Jalon Catalon returns following an injury that he suffered during the Ole Miss game last season. The Razorbacks reload at linebacker with Bumper Pool and transfer Drew Sanders, which should make that unit among the nation’s best.
What is the potential of this team? I expect to see the talent translate to nine wins this season. Granted that everyone stays healthy, and contributes the way that they are expected to, Arkansas will take a step forward in 2022.
Sept. 3 vs. Cincinnati
Prediction: Arkansas 31 Cincinnati 24
Running record: 1-0
Sept. 10 vs. South Carolina
Prediction: Arkansas 38 South Carolina 14
Running record: 2-0
Sept. 17 vs. Missouri State
Prediction: Arkansas 58 Missouri State 10
Running record: 3-0
Sept. 24 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
Prediction: Arkansas 28 Texas A&M 24
Running record: 4-0
Oct. 1 vs. Alabama
Prediction: Alabama 45 Arkansas 38
Running record: 4-1
Oct. 8 vs Mississippi State
Prediction: Arkansas 45 Mississippi State 42
Running record: 5-1
Oct. 15 at BYU
Prediction: Arkansas 40 BYU 21
Running record: 6-1
Oct. 29 at Auburn
Prediction: Auburn 34 Arkansas 31
Running record: 6-2
Nov. 5 vs. Liberty
Prediction: Arkansas 45 Liberty 28
Running record: 7-2
Nov. 12 vs. LSU
Prediction: Arkansas 24 LSU 21
Running record: 8-2
Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss
Prediction: Ole Miss 34 Arkansas 31
Running record: 8-3
Nov. 25 at Missouri
Prediction: Arkansas 52 Missouri 21
Running record: 9-3
Final Record
Final projected record: 9-3
SEC record: 5-3
Bowl projection: Taxslayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 30 (Jacksonville, Fla.)