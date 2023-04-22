Razorbacks Wire NFL Mock Draft: Picks 31-27

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have spent the last five months providing us with all different kinds of mock drafts, which can be overkill.

But now that we are less than a week away from the Panthers being on the clock, it’s time to release the Razorbacks Wire Mock Draft series.

We could see four quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 picks, three of which came from an SEC school. Before we get to the top 10, we’re going to start at the end of the first round and work our way up.

The end of the first round has included gems in the past. The most recent memory is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sat in an empty green room during the 2018 NFL Draft before the Ravens made the call. Some notable quarterbacks drafted ahead of him; Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, and Sam Darnold.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (DL48) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs need a wide receiver, but the way Patrick Mahomes is set up, he can basically throw to anybody. No need for them to waste a first-round pick on a receiver when the defensive line needs some more depth.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy (98) rushes against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy has been trending upward but I think the defensive end out of Clemson will fall, giving the Eagles some defensive line depth for the future.

29. New Orleans Saints: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Van Ness has been was one of the best defensive players in college football and I think he will be one of the biggest steals of the draft this year.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Wright will be the best offensive tackle remaining on the board at this point in the draft, and the Bengals could bolster the offensive line or running back group.

27. Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers is dynamic and can help a Bills offense with only one real threat in Stephon Diggs.

