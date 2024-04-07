Razorbacks sweep another SEC opponent, extend home winning-streak to 21

Three weeks of pure dominance in Baum-Walker.

The Diamond Hogs’ 7-4 win over Ole Miss didn’t just give them another SEC sweep. It also extended Arkansas’ home-game winning streak to 21. That’s literally three weeks’ worth of games.

For the first six innings, the game was back-and-forth. However, the first four were all Brady Tygart. His outings in the past few series haven’t been his best, but on Saturday, he recorded 7 strikeouts, a hit, and 2 walks through four innings. Unfortunately, in the fifth, he began to lose control of the strike zone and gave up 3 more hits, a walk, and 2 earned runs.

A host of other pitchers came in relief, but Gabe Gaeckle pitched the most innings with 2 2/3 for an earned run, 2 hits, a walk, and 4 strikeouts. Combined, the staff gave up 9 hits and 4 walks with 15 strikeouts on 4 earned runs.

Nolan Souza started things off at the plate with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, but it was in the seventh where he really shined. After back-to-back walks by Ole Miss’ Connor Spencer, Souza hit a 3-run homer to put the Hogs up by 3. Another run would score in the inning, bringing the score to 7-3, Arkansas.

Ole Miss attempted a rally in the ninth, scoring a one-out RBI single, but the deficit was too much for the Rebels to overcome.

The Razorbacks have a schedule chock full of games this coming week, including two midweek games versus San Jose State and a series at Alabama. The Tide have shown flashes of being a good baseball team but have struggled mostly since starting SEC play with a 4-7 record.

