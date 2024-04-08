Razorbacks softball keeps hot stretch going with series win over Mizzou

For the second straight weekend, the Arkansas softball team proved it can hang with some of the best of the nation.

Better than that, the Arkansas softball team proved it can beat some of the best in the nation.

The 19th-ranked Razorbacks beat No. 11 Missouri on Sunday in Game 3 of the teams’ three-game set, 4-1. Mizzou and Arkansas split the first two games of the series and the Hogs’ series win was their second straight over a top-15 opponent.

Cylie Halvorson and Nia Carter hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth inning to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead. Then, for insurance in the sixth, Hannah Gammill popped an RBI single and Halvorson followed with an RBI double to seal things.

It was more than enough for Morgan Leinstock. Arkansas’ starter struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings in working around five hits and three walks.

Arkansas sits at 7-5 in SEC play, tied for fifth with Georgia, the team the Razorbacks beat in the weekend previous. The Hogs next to Columbia, South Carolina for a series against the 25th-ranked Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire