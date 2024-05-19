Razorbacks’ season ends after losses to Villanova, Arizona

The Arkansas softball season came to an ignominious end Saturday.

One day after slipping past the worst team in the Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas lost another one-run game to Arizona, 2-1, and was blasted by Villanova in an elimination game, 7-2.

By the time the game against the suburban Philadelphia school was done, Arkansas looked done. The Razorbacks allowed 11 hits in Villanova’s clincher and came up with just six of their own. Both were solo home runs as manufacturing runs was a problem all weekend.

Against Arizona, Arkansas had just three hits. Two of them came to lead off innings and the Hogs were ultimately 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Arizona had just three hits, too, but was no .000 with RISP.

Arkansas was the national No. 12 seed and is the only seeded team not to make it to the regional finals. The 2024 season also marks the second straight the Razorbacks have not made Super Regionals after going in consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.

