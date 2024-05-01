Razorbacks roll UCA in final nonconference game of the season

Robyn Herron is ready for the SEC Tournament. Maybe even the NCAA Tournament.

The ace of the No. 10 Arkansas softball team was her on game Tuesday night, throwing a shutout of Central Arkansas, 8-0, in the Razorbacks’ final nonconference game of the season.

Herron, who moved to 10-8 on the season, struck out nine Sugar Bears batters and gave up just two hits in the six-inning, shortened game. Her counterpart, Julia Petty, wasn’t nearly as sharp. Arkansas collected its eight runs on nine hits and seven walks.

Nia Carter went 3 for 4 with three singles to lead the Razorbacks in knocks. Reagan Johnson and Hannah Camenzind also each had two singles. But Kennedy Miller had the best day. She was 1 for 2 at the plate with two walks, three RBI and two runs. Her sixth-inning two-run home run was the game sealer, finishing things early when UCA couldn’t respond in the bottom of the frame.

Arkansas has just one more SEC series in the regular season before the SEC Tournament starts Tuesday at Auburn. The Razorbacks host Ole Miss at Bogle Park on the weekend, starting with a first pitch Friday at 6 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire