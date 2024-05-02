Razorbacks, Rebels to Play Doubleheader Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Due to rain in Sunday’s forecast, No. 11 Arkansas and Ole Miss will play a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, May 3, at Bogle Park on SEC Network+. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.

Friday’s doubleheader will be available to stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Dorian Craft (analyst) on the call.

The series finale, also doubling as Senior Day, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Erin Miller (analyst) calling the game. Senior Day ceremonies will take place on the field after the game ends.

Single-game ticket buyers for Sunday’s game may have their tickets exchanged for another game this weekend (subject to availability). For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Ole Miss Series Schedule

Game 1 (DH) | Friday, May 3 – 3:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network+

Game 2 (DH) | Friday, May 3 – approximately 45 minutes after Game 1 ends – SEC Network+

Game 3 | Saturday, May 4 – 3 p.m. CT – SEC Network

