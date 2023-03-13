How the Razorbacks can reach the Final Four

Everyone can finally breathe; Arkansas Razorbacks have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Their Final Four journey is not easy with the treacherous eighth seed. However, history shows that seeds with the eighth seed can make noise in the tournament, but you need a unique team.

It would be best to have a team with big-game talent, a charismatic head coach, and sporadic nature.

That team sounds very familiar.

The Razorbacks landed in the west region, with Kansas holding the top seed, which is unfortunate. Before they get a chance to shock the world against the Jayhawks, they have to take on Illinois, who are another challenging team.

Blowout Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after scoring during the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at United Center in Chicago.

Psuill030923 Am12766

Easier said than done, obviously, but a blowout win is an excellent way for this team to begin the tournament with momentum. Illinois walks into the tournament 4-6 in the last ten games, so Musselman and his staff can find some advantages.

Kansas has a bad day....

Kansas Jayhawks coach Norm Roberts fills in for the ill Bill Self in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center.

Once again, easier said than done.

You can’t bank on one of the best teams in the country having an off day, but the Razorbacks have a unit and coaching staff that could challenge a Kansas team without their legendary coach.

A leading star

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the first half of a quarterfinal SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Sec Basketball Arkansas Vs. Texas A M

You need a leading star to “carry” the team to reach the Final Four. Musselman has a couple of options at his disposal: Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, and even Devo Davis. The Hogs are definitely in a situation where they can build a consistent scoring group that leads a tournament run, but someone has to lead that charge.

Nothing to lose mentality

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) reacts after making the eventual game-winning shot during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Bridgestone Arena.

Everything that could have gone bad for the Razorbacks this year happened, and somehow, they still found themselves in the tournament just like they started the season. At this point, a consistent three-game run could land them in the Final Four, but just like the theme of this listicle, easier said than done.

