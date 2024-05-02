Razorbacks prepare for Ivy Leaguers Cornell in NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas men’s tennis team is set to begin its hopeful run to the NCAA Team Championships on Friday when the Razorbacks take on Cornell at the Fort Worth Regional.

Arkansas enters as the No. 28-seed in the tournament, having qualified for an at-large berth after going 8-9 in events against ranked teams this season, incluing a victory of the seventh-ranke team in the country, Texas A&M.

Don’t let Cornell’s status as an Ivy Leaguer fool you, if you’re a Hogs fan. The Big Red are the No. 35-seed and qualified after a regular-season in which they beat then No. 9 Columbia and then No. 16 Michigan State.

The two schools have a mutual opponent during the regular season, too. Cornell beat Middle Tennessee State, 4-1, and Arkansas lost to the Blue Raiders, 4-2.

The two schools have met just once previously on the court. Arkansas won the 2019 ITA Kickoff Weekend over the Big Red, 4-3.

Whichever team comes out on top Friday will get the winner of the series between the region’s top-seeded host Texas Christian and California-Irvine. The Horned Frogs are the nation’s No. 4-seed overall.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire