Razorbacks planning ‘White Out’ for Duke on Wednesday

The game that has been hyped since the summer is finally here.

On Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils will make their first ever trip to Fayetteville and Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas is planning a ‘White Out’ in the arena. This has done for games against Kentucky and Auburn before, but is unusual for a nonconference tilt.

Duke comes into the game ranked ninth in the country and 5-1 overall, with the only loss coming at the hands of then No. 12 Arizona, who is now ranked No. 3 in America.

The Blue Devils are coached by Jon Scheyer, a former player under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski who helped them win the 2010 national championship over Butler.

Arkansas last faced them in the 2022 Elite Eight, where Duke emerged with a 78-69 victory in San Francisco to make it to its 17th Final Four and 13th under Krzyzewski.

