Razorbacks loss to BYU put many fans over the razor’s edge

Talk about one of life’s greatest tragedies. After perusing social media Saturday night, following the BYU loss, I’m guessing suicide hotlines across the state of Arkansas were ringing off the hook — as we would say it, back in the day.

Apparently, some immediate therapy came in the form of Twitter and Facebook, where upset fans flooded the Internet with their complaints, suggestions, and even a list of Razorback football employees and players who need to be fired or booted, immediately.

I will be the first to admit that I am a Hog homer, have my name engraved in the sidewalk, and bleed the deepest shade of Razorback red. But as my son and I glumly walked out of Razorback Stadium after Arkansas squandered a two-possession lead in the first half, then again in the second half, it was hardly a time to converse. Just a lot of head-shaking and rock-kicking.

It felt eerily similar to our stroll out of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on January 2, 2016, having just watched the Hogs blow a 24-0 halftime lead to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

Unfortunately, as Razorback fans — or as fans of any sports team, for that matter — it’s the heartbreaks we remember most. But in the scope of life, the outcome of that game had no more bearing on my health or livelihood than the field-storming win over Texas two years ago. You win some, you lose some. It’s still just a game. We are still just fans. If a team that you happen to root for is the top priority in your life, maybe it’s time to re-evaluate how you’re living.

The pain of Saturday’s loss will linger for a while … unless we beat LSU this weekend. Amazingly, wounds can heal as quickly as they are inflicted.

And losing to a pretty good Power 5 team isn’t as bad as getting fleeced by an outmanned Toledo or Citadel team, but nonetheless, Arkansas should have beaten the Cougars going away. The crowd was electric, the early 14-0 lead felt like a blowout in the making, and this team was said to be different than recent years.

BYU did make some miraculous plays along the way, like Isaac Rex’s one-handed catch early in the second quarter to set up a touchdown, and Chase Roberts’ single-handed snag for the game-winning score in the fourth. But the Hogs simply could not get out of their own way. For every step forward there were often two steps in reverse.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas; BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

And, of course, we all witnessed some “questionable” calls that did not go in favor of the Hogs. I generally do not buy into “the refs are against us” theory, but when a call can completely change the trajectory of the game, it’s a little more magnified. Especially when it is an opposing Big 12 officiating crew.

Case in point, a flag that created a drastic change in the flow of the game, even as early as the first quarter. Freshman tight end Luke Hasz caught a pass from Jefferson for a first down, and it looked like the Razorbacks were nearing a commanding 21-7 lead. But despite replays appearing to show Hasz getting hit by the defender, he was penalized for offensive pass interference. That thwarted a promising drive and BYU quickly took advantage, scoring on the second play after a shanked Arkansas punt. So, instead of 21-7, it was suddenly 14-14. And that early momentum had left the building.

The Razorbacks had plenty of opportunities to respond all night long, but continued to shoot themselves in the hooves, until the disappointing end. It was mainly with undisciplined mistakes and 13 costly penalties, many of the pre-snap variety. But those things can be corrected.

And yes, I too wondered why we ran out of the shotgun on 4th-and-short with a tank at quarterback. But I will leave those decisions up to the guys making the big bucks to do so.

Other than a smattering of Enos bashing, the two biggest lightning rods for fans, following the game, were Head Coach Sam Pittman and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Many fans apparently want them gone now.

Not to make excuses, nor dispute those who feel that way, but let’s at least put things into perspective. I read that “Pittman is barely over .500 since he got here three years ago.” When you realize he took over a dumpster fire that had gone 4-20 (0-18 in the SEC) the two previous years, that “barely over .500” ain’t too bad. He has yet to lose to an unranked, non-Power 5 opponent, which the previous staff did on a regular basis. And he has a chance to be the first Razorback coach to ever win three straight bowl games. Yes, I’m saying there’s still a chance.

And okay, KJ threw a costly pick in the second half, but that was the first interception he has throw in 77 passes this season. He completed 24 of his 35 passes in the game for 247 yards and finished with a 131.6 QB rating. Yet, he threw one bad ball, so he needs to go? Talk about perfect expectations. I can promise you, about every other SEC team out there would take him in a heartbeat. I know Saint Saban would.

So, keep pounding the keyboard and ranting if that’s what makes you feel better. It’s your prerogative. I won’t blame you.

But I think I’ll just continue to be a loyal Razorback fan and root them on any time I have the opportunity, whether it’s football, tennis or ice hockey. I have discovered that being bitter over a game only makes me more miserable. And while the outcome of the game, itself, has absolutely no bearing on my life as a husband or a father, treating a game like a life or death situation, can certainly disrupt my well-being and demeanor in a much greater way.

That being said, Go Hogs! Beat LSU!

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire