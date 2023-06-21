Razorbacks looking at Memphis transfer for final roster spot

Arkansas basketball has one remaining open scholarship as the calendar nears July.

Memphis transfer forward Chandler Lawson visited Fayetteville and the campus on Tuesday and left this afternoon and told WholeHogSports’ Richard Davenport that it felt like family.

The 6’7, 215-pounder would give the Razorbacks another interior threat on a roster that is guard-heavy as it stands.

Lawson is a graduate transfer, as he played for Oregon before transferring to the Tigers.

During last season, Lawson logged 20 minutes a contest and averaged 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds a game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field and made 7 of 14 3-pointers.

Speaking of the Tigers, it was announced Wednesday that Penny Hardaway was suspended for the first three games.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire