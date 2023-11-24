Razorbacks keep perfect start to season going with win over Wisconsin
The Arkansas women’s basketball team has a little something going to start the year.
The Razorbacks moved to 6-0 to start the season with a 65-62 win over Wisconsin in their first-round game of the Fort Myers Tipoff.
Three Arkansas players scored in double figures in the victory, led by Makayla Daniels’ 22 points. She shot 7 of 15 from the field, including a 5-of-10 mark from 3-point range. Freshman Taliah Scott added 17 points and Samara Spencer chipped in 13.
Arkansas carried an 11-point led into the final five minutes before going cold and having to hold off a Badgers charge. The Hogs didn’t make a single field goal over the final 4:46 and shot just 30% from the game.
But 15 points off Wisconsin turnovers and 19 second-chance points was enough to stifle any comeback.
Arkansas will play the winner of Marquette and Boston College on Saturday in the semifinals.