Razorbacks keep perfect start to season going with win over Wisconsin

The Arkansas women’s basketball team has a little something going to start the year.

The Razorbacks moved to 6-0 to start the season with a 65-62 win over Wisconsin in their first-round game of the Fort Myers Tipoff.

Three Arkansas players scored in double figures in the victory, led by Makayla Daniels’ 22 points. She shot 7 of 15 from the field, including a 5-of-10 mark from 3-point range. Freshman Taliah Scott added 17 points and Samara Spencer chipped in 13.

Arkansas carried an 11-point led into the final five minutes before going cold and having to hold off a Badgers charge. The Hogs didn’t make a single field goal over the final 4:46 and shot just 30% from the game.

But 15 points off Wisconsin turnovers and 19 second-chance points was enough to stifle any comeback.

Arkansas will play the winner of Marquette and Boston College on Saturday in the semifinals.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire