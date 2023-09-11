Razorbacks DE Jeffcoat named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

After not recording a tackle in Arkansas’ season-opening win over Western Carolina, senior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat bounced back in a big way Saturday, helping keep Kent State out of the end zone in a 28-6 Razorback victory.

For his efforts, the 6-foot-4, 281-pound Missouri transfer was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

The Columbia, S.C., native recorded three tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss, for minus-11 yards, including a career high 1.5 sacks, for a loss of nine yards. His impact was undeniable as he helped the Razorbacks defense control the line of scrimmage, allowing the Golden Flashes just 26 total rushing yards – the fewest by an Arkansas opponent since holding New Mexico State to 11, in 2017.

Jeffcoat and fellow defensive end Landon Jackson were instrumental in a late goal line stand in the fourth quarter, combining for a tackle for a loss of four yards, on fourth-and-goal. In the first quarter, Jeffcoat and linebacker Jaheim Thomas combined for a sack for a loss of seven yards on third down to force a Kent State field goal. Jeffcoat also tallied a sack for a loss of five yards to force a punt.

The Razorbacks return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m., hosting BYU on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire