Razorbacks Fall Just Short Of Top-25 in Ferris Mowers’ Coaches Poll
The Arkansas Razorbacks have played like a team on a mission the last four weeks, winning all eight games played. However, their hot streak is not enough to give them a top-25 ranking.
The Razorbacks fell just shy of entering the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports this week, receiving 27 points after defeating Georgia and Mississippi State.
Just missing out could be a good thing for Arkansas, as they have a chance to prove just how much they deserve their ranking. The Razorbacks entertain both Alabama schools that compete in the SEC this week, beginning with No. 2 Auburn on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs also have an opportunity to earn a win on the road when they visit Alabama, who is also on the outside looking in, Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Here’s a complete look at the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
19-2
786
18
1
—
1/5
2
22-1
782
14
1
-1
1/22
3
20-3
698
0
3
—
1/7
4
19-4
682
0
7
3
4/21
5
19-2
666
0
5
—
3/NR
6
19-3
649
0
6
—
1/9
7
20-2
605
0
9
2
7/14
8
19-3
602
0
10
2
3/10
9
18-5
481
0
14
5
9/NR
10
19-4
478
0
8
-2
1/10
11
20-2
477
0
15
4
11/NR
12
16-4
424
0
4
-8
2/12
13
17-5
411
0
18
5
10/NR
14
18-4
389
0
11
-3
8/NR
15
17-6
368
0
12
-3
4/22
16
Ohio St.
14-5
308
0
16
—
12/NR
17
17-5
280
0
13
-4
9/NR
18
16-6
231
0
20
2
14/25
19
16-7
193
0
24
5
19/NR
20
17-6
157
0
21
1
5/25
21
19-4
148
0
19
-2
7/NR
22
Saint Mary’s
19-4
89
0
NR
6
22/NR
23
15-6
85
0
17
-6
17/NR
24
22-2
68
0
NR
9
24/NR
25
19-5
51
0
NR
9
25/NR
SCHOOLS DROPPED OUT: No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2.