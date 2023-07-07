Razorbacks have best quarterback in SEC according to Michael Bratton

Derek Oxford
If you follow SEC football on Twitter, you’re bound to have come across tweets from @SEC_Mike.

This is Michael Bratton, the host of ‘That SEC Podcast’ and for the better part of a year and a half now he’s been banging the drum on KJ Jefferson.

His podcast co-host, who goes by Cousin Shane, feels the same way Bratton does.

Jefferson has been training all summer to learn Dan Enos’ playbook after spending the majority of his Arkansas career under Kendal Briles’ tutelage.

He even trained out on the West Coast back in June with George Whitfield, the quarterback engineer/guru for ESPN.

