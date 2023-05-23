Razorbacks announce schedule featuring nine NCAA Tournament teams from 2022

The Arkansas volleyball team, fresh off a round-of-32 NCAA Tournament appearance, will look to take the next step in 2023 following the team’s schedule announcement for next year.

Arkansas will play nine teams that joined them in the NCAA Tournament last year among the 30 games on the slate. In all, the Hogs will play 12 different teams from nine leagues with 15 matches coming from Barnhill Arena on-campus.

The highlights of the season include a visit from 2021 national champion Wisconsin on August 30 and 31, and the Wooo Pig Invitational the following weekend with Colorado State and Michigan in town. Arkansas will also open its season with an exhibition match at Alma High School against Missouri State on August 19.

Arkansas went 21-9 last year, its highest win total in 10 years and most under coach Jason Watson. The Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years and won a match in the tourney for the first time since 2004.

The complete schedule is below.

2023 Arkansas Volleyball Schedule

8/19: Missouri State (exhib) – Alma HS

8/25: Michigan State

8/27: Tulsa

8/30: Wisconsin

9/1: Colorado State

9/3: Michigan

9/8: College of Charleston

9/8: Western Kentucky

9/9: Troy

9/15: Buffalo

9/15: St. John’s

9/16: Troy

9/22: South Carolina*

9/24: Texas A&M*

9/27: Auburn*

10/4: LSU*

10/8: Missouri*

10/13: Ole Miss*

10/15: Alabama*

10/20: Tennessee*

10/22: Kentucky*

10/27: South Carolina*

10/29: Florida*

11/1: Georgia*

11/5: Mississippi State*

11/10: Alabama*

11/15: Ole Miss*

11/19: Florida*

11/22: Kentucky*

11/24: Auburn*

