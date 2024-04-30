Razorbacks add offensive lineman from ACC school via transfer portal

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away.

Around the same time that former Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal came word that the Razorbacks were adding someone to their offense via the portal.

That someone is offensive lineman Joe More, who announced in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) late Monday that he was signing with Arkansas for his final year of college eligibility. More entered the transfer portal just three days earlier on Friday.

What a wild last couple of days. But so grateful to say I’ve signed to finish out my career as a Razorback pic.twitter.com/G8JAjwwxRN — _nolove77 (@Joe78More) April 30, 2024

According to various outlets, More made an official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday and was heavily recruited by first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos before announcing his commitment. Mateos was the offensive line coach at Baylor for three seasons prior to joining Sam Pittman’s staff back in December.

Listed at 6’5″, 306 pounds out of Franklin, Tenn., More played only three games and 29 snaps in his only season at Syracuse due to injury after transferring from Richmond in the FCS ranks. He appeared in 41 games while at Richmond.

More is a welcome addition to Arkansas, which lost nine players along a much-maligned offensive line following last season — four by way of the transfer portal. Two players headed to the NFL; starting center Beaux Limmer became a sixth-round draft selection by the Los Angeles Rams, and guard Brady Latham was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.

The Razorbacks’ offensive line ranked 87th in rushing yards per game last year. The unit also gave up 47 sacks, a school record.

