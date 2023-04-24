Razorback Wire NFL Mock Draft: 20-16

We’ve officially reached the middle of the first round, where you can find a gem or a bust.

This is also part of the draft where teams make a strange selection, picking a player that wasn’t on anyone’s radar. Sometimes they know what they’re doing and leave all critics silenced, but there is also a flip side.

Former Razorback Treylon Burke went to the Tennesse Titans as the 18th overall pick in last year’s draft, having a decent season, catching 37 balls for 444 yards.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Smith is a great football player and should be in the top ten somewhere but I have a weird feeling he’ll fall. I hope I’m wrong.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

The Buccaneers’ offensive line needs some depth, especially at the tackle spot. Johnson is among the best in the draft and can be an opening-day starter.

18. Detroit Lions: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

The Lions are a piece or two away from being a real contender in the NFC. They need a man in the middle and who better than Drew Sanders?

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The steelers need an offensive tackle, and Jones is the best in the draft. Don’t overthink it.

16. Washington Commanders: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Commanders need weapons, especially in the backfield. Robinson can potentially be a game-changer on the NFL level and is highly considered the best back on the board.

