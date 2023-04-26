Razorback Wire NFL Mock Draft: 10-6

The top ten. Where the elites lie.

This is where the teams and fans expect to see an immediate impact from the drafted players.

Will the pressure create the diamonds or bust the pipes?

Darren McFadden was the last Razorback to be selected in the top ten, who went fourth overall to the Oakland Raiders. Hall of Fame Razorbacks Dan Hampton and Lance Alworth also went in the top ten.

It will be interesting to see how many SEC players land in the top ten because the SEC will dominate once again, according to the different mock drafts. And it’s possible we can see another Razorback in there somewhere.

Let’s see how the bottom half of the top ten will pan out.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Jamayr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

I know some may wonder why Gibbs over Robinson. The Eagles need a running back, and Gibbs fits their style more with his playmaking ability. Plus, the Roll Tide connection, it all makes sense.

9. Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need a lot, but a primary issue is the offensive line. Skoronski is a local product and has the potential to be an anchor piece for the future of the front line.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) reacts after recording a sack against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The falcons have needs on both sides of the ball, and they’ll likely go with the best available. Kancey is an All-American and can be a force in the middle for the Falcons.

Story continues

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ut Vs Missouri

This is my wild-card pick and for few reasons. The Raiders are entering a rebuilding stage and Hooker is rebuilding his knee. No one expects Hooker to be a first-year starter but prior to his injury, that was the expectation. Not to mention, Peyton Manning is a fan of the kid.

6.Detroit Lions: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions need to put more pressure on the quarterback, and Wilson is the type of player to come in early and make a difference, rated just behind top edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire