Razorback Wire NFL Mock Draft: 15-11

If this were the NBA Draft, this would be considered the lottery picks.

This is also another point in the draft where teams find their steals. Some guys are top-five caliber players but fall because of a poor interview, Wonderlic test, or off-the-field issue.

Former Ole Miss Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is a prime example of that. Tunsil had the talent to be a top-five pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but because of a Twitter video of him with a bong mask, he fell to the Dolphins at pick no. 13.

Tunsil’s lived up to the hype, earning a spot on the All-rookie team and three pro-bowl selections.

15.Green Bay Packers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

All roads are leading to Rodgers staying in Green Bay, so the Packers need to ensure he has more weapons to throw to. Kincaid has the ability to be his favorite target. If he stays.

14.New England Patriots: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes is the best cover corner in the draft, and the Patriots are lacking at that position in a conference that is filled with the best passers of the game.

13. New York Jets: Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Stromberg is the best center and the draft, and that is an important need for the Jets, no matter who the quarterback is.

12. Houston Texans: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Who doesn’t like speed? And Jalin Hyatt has a lot of it. The question is who will be throwing the ball to the deep threat.

11.Tennesse Titans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

No one knows exactly what direction the Titans are going, but another wide receiver would help their offense, which is solely dependent on Derrick Henry.

