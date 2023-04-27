Razorback Wire NFL Mock Draft: 5-1

And the number one pick in the 2023 NFL draft is…

There are three players who have an opportunity to be the top overall pick this year, two of which are out of the SEC. There is one player I think most are forgetting about Georgia’s, Jalen Carter.

SEC fans know how dominant Carter has been during his tenure at Georgia. The man in the middle has been the leading force in Georgia’s championship defense. Carter’s off-the-field damage his chances of being a #1 pick, but don’t expect him to fall further than fifth overall.

No matter who is the top overall pick, these picks are bonafide game changers and potential franchise saviors.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

I think Anderson will fall, and if he does, the Seahawks found themselves a cornerstone piece for a defense that had the worst pass rush in the NFL.

4.Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Osu22uga Kwr 50

Stroud is a future franchise quarterback and I’m sure the Colts would love to keep him in Big Ten country.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reacts following his tackle against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the best player in this year’s class. I think he should go number one but you can’t pass up a quarterback. Enjoy the dominance Arizona.

2. Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

University of Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis showed his passing form during a Pro Day workout at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023

Jf Uk Pro Day Aj4t0687

Levis is the best all-around passer in the draft and I don’t think the Texans are going to pass that up.

1. Carolina Panther: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Wherever Bryce goes, he succeeds. He is great on the field and even better off it. I can’t wait to see how he brings the Panthers back to prominence.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire