Razorback players who could have been on cover of EA Sports college football game since 2015

Former Arkansas back Peyton Hillis once graced the cover of Madden NFL 12 when he was with the Cleveland Browns, but no Razorback was ever on the cover of any NCAA football video game.

That could change in the future, and our colleague Patrick Conn wrote on Thursday who he felt might have been on the cover ever since the NCAA Football franchise was discontinued after the 2014 season.

The franchise is coming back, under a different name this time around, and is dealing with NIL uncertainty but should be ready in time for next summer for fans to play.

With this in mind, we’ll pick which Razorback football players we think possibly were cover-worthy from 2015 to the present.

2015-Alex Collins

Jan 2, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) celebrates in the end zone against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Liberty Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This is easy. Collins ran for 20 touchdowns this season as Arkansas went 8-5 and won the Liberty Bowl over Kansas State.

2016-Austin Allen

Oct 8, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Terrell Hall (24) reaches past Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Jake Raulerson (50) to pressure quarterback Austin Allen (8) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Allen had a terrific 2016 season, throwing for 3,430 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes.

His heroics at TCU winning that game in double overtime were a highlight of that campaign.

2017-DeJon 'Scoota' Harris

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) gets ready for the snap during the game against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Scoota Harris laid the wood on defense for this team, which ultimately limped to a 4-8 finish and got Bret Bielema fired on the field following the season finale.

He had 115 tackles, 8.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

2018-Rakeem Boyd

Sep 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd (5) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Rakeem Boyd was one of the lone bright spots on a 2-10 Chad Morris-led team that sputtered out of control early and never got the ship righted.

His long touchdown run in the rain against Ole Miss in Little Rock was one of the few memories I have of that season.

2019-Cheyenne 'CJ' O'Grady

Sep 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA;Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) and Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (85) react to an incomplete pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The picture tells a thousand words. Arkansas football against Texas A&M. Arkansas football under Chad Morris.

O’Grady’s touchdown against Colorado State where he should’ve been tackled and just strong-arms everyone and zigs and zags his way to the end zone was the stuff of legend.

2020-Feleipe Franks

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 7: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is sacked in the second half by Kivon Bennett #95 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers 24-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Feleipe Franks quietly had one of the best seasons by a Razorback quarterback in history during this COVID-shortened year.

His 21-to-4 touchdown to interception ratio and ability to throw the deep ball were the reason this team won three SEC games after winning one the previous three years.

2021-Treylon Burks

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Not even up for discussion. Burks put this team on his back offensively. What he did against Alabama, even in defeat, was otherworldly.

2022-Rocket Sanders OR Drew Sanders

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) tackles South Carolina running back Juju McDowell (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Can’t go wrong with either Sanders from last year. Rocket was a wrecking crew offensively and Drew Sanders was an absolute unit at linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire