Razorback fans react to 17-9 win over Southeast Missouri State in Fayetteville Regional opener

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In round one of the NCAA tournaments, the Diamond Hogs were certainly hot on the home run meter against Southeast Missouri State.

The Razorbacks beat the Red Hawks 17-9, but the high score at the end didn’t mean It wasn’t a stressful game for Hog fans.

The Hogs were up 8-0 in the 2nd inning but allowed SEMO to tie the game 8-8 by the 5th inning.

Fans watching the game at Prospect Bar and Grill in Little Rock said, “that’s just what comes with being a Hog fan.”

“I watch every single game and I can’t get enough of it,” Matt Morris said.

Morris said watching the Hogs take on SEMO was nerve-wracking for him and other fans like Drew Hendrix.

“That’s what happens when you get to the postseason. Everything kind of changes,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said pitching has been the Hogs’ savior this season. Morris said it’s been their hitting in clutch moments.

“It’s a long season. You just have to weather the ups and downs and get hot at the right time,” Morris said.

Next up for the Hogs will be the winner of No.2 seeded Louisiana Tech and No.3 seeded Kansas State. First pitch for that matchup will be Saturday at 8 p.m.

