Razorback fans not too optimistic on social media facing Texas A&M

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read

After falling by double-digits in each of its first three Southeastern Conference games, the Arkansas basketball team (9-7, 0-3 SEC) is not getting a lot of love on social media heading into tonight’s showdown with Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 SEC).

The Razorbacks’ last game inside Bud Walton Arena ended with the program’s worst defeat in that building – an 83-51 loss to No, 16 Auburn on Jan. 6. After following that up with a pair of road losses at Georgia and Florida, the fanbase is beginning to throw in the towel.

The Aggies are just 1-2 in conference play, but are coming off an exhilarating 97-92 overtime win against No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday. Could that cause a let-down for the visitors?

Here is a sample of the Arkansas buzz on X, heading into the showdown with the Aggies:

$10 tickets

Muss criticism

Crucial week

Gameday at the Palace

Getting ready for tonight

Shaping in the darkness

Only a decade ago ...

Key stats

Best hope

Let-down game for A&M?

Must crash the boards

Taking the Hogs

Not a good mix

A ray of hope

Against The Spread

How will they fare?

Keys to victory

Complete breakdown

