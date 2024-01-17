Razorback fans not too optimistic on social media facing Texas A&M

After falling by double-digits in each of its first three Southeastern Conference games, the Arkansas basketball team (9-7, 0-3 SEC) is not getting a lot of love on social media heading into tonight’s showdown with Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 SEC).

The Razorbacks’ last game inside Bud Walton Arena ended with the program’s worst defeat in that building – an 83-51 loss to No, 16 Auburn on Jan. 6. After following that up with a pair of road losses at Georgia and Florida, the fanbase is beginning to throw in the towel.

The Aggies are just 1-2 in conference play, but are coming off an exhilarating 97-92 overtime win against No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday. Could that cause a let-down for the visitors?

Here is a sample of the Arkansas buzz on X, heading into the showdown with the Aggies:

$10 tickets

Snow day game, let's get wild (but also be safe on the roads ok)! $10 tickets are available at the Bud Walton box office while supplies last. At the under-16 media timeout of the first half, all ticket holders will be permitted to fill in any open seat in the lower bowl. pic.twitter.com/zh2rBNn34f — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 16, 2024

Muss criticism

I read where the last 3 games total points we lost by is the largest 3 consecutive game points deficit in Razorback basketball history. Can we criticize Musselman yet? Or does that request get you blocked on X, like Curtis Wilkerson did to me? — Tim Eskew (@coacheskew) January 16, 2024

Crucial week

CRUCIAL BASKETBALL WEEK For Arkansas to even have a chance at the big dance, the bare minimum is to be at least 10-8 in conference play going into the SEC tournament. Where they would have to do some damage. The Razorbacks are already 0-3 in conference, meaning they can only… — WooPigMedia (@WooPigMediaWPS) January 16, 2024

Gameday at the Palace

It's Gameday in Fayetteville ‼️ 🏀 Arkansas vs Texas A&M

🕗 8:00 PM

📺 SEC Network

📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/2KVYVuw0CA — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) January 16, 2024

Getting ready for tonight

😤🤕Me getting ready to cheer for the Hogs tonight as though they’re not coming off 3 Consecutive Double-digit Losses to start Conference Play👆🅰️🐗:#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/IITR5EeWtE — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 16, 2024

Shaping in the darkness

@MelissainPhx if the Razorbacks learned through the darkness and shaped us we would be the best team in the nation in football and basketball undisputed. It would be scary how good we would be…but we (as a state/compony) don’t care about sports. 😔 — RazorHog#1 (@Razorhog1286) January 16, 2024

Only a decade ago ...

January 14, 2014: Arkansas G Michael Qualls’ putback dunk with 0.2 seconds left takes out Kentucky.

pic.twitter.com/SI2cA5ilU6 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 15, 2024

Key stats

Key stats ahead of tonight's Arkansas-Texas A&M matchup: KenPom ratings:

Texas A&M – 35th

Arkansas – 90th Scoring defense:

Texas A&M – 68.3 (100th)

Arkansas – 77.6 (312th) Rebounds:

Texas A&M – 43.63 (4th)

Arkansas – 37.0 (142nd) MORE: https://t.co/p6UmwdDaI0 #WPS — Riley McFerran (@RileyMcFerran) January 16, 2024

Best hope

Sometimes SEC teams expend so much defeating Kentucky they have little left for their next SEC game. That seems the best hope for the forlorn Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas hosts the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2) tonight after the Aggies outlasted Kentucky. https://t.co/o4KZKPsgz7 — NWA Democrat-Gazette (@nwademgaz) January 16, 2024

Let-down game for A&M?

SLAM ARKANSAS ML🚨 Huge absolutely huge let down game here for Texas A&M after beating Kentucky Arkansas got ran out of the gym Saturday definitely going to come out with some energy, musselman ain’t going out like that also 0-3 in conference play pic.twitter.com/hmdJolPyXa — Locksmith betting (@Locksmithpicks3) January 16, 2024

Must crash the boards

Texas A&M is 2nd in the league in rebounding and 1st in offensive rebounds. If Arkansas wants to have any shot tonight, we have to crash the boards, and the effort level has to be off the charts. — Scott 🐗 (@ScottMorris12) January 16, 2024

Taking the Hogs

We have spent the last several months building up an extensive database of #CBB systems and are excited to release our first full #NCAABB today. We are posting that selections FREE here! 4-STAR ARKANSAS +3 over Texas A&M – Coming off their huge home win over Kentucky expect… pic.twitter.com/1tp4T7ffM9 — SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) January 16, 2024

Not a good mix

The #1 team in the country in offensive rebounds per game and #4 in rebounds per game Texas A&M vs Arkansas the 142nd team in rebounds per game is not good mix. — Jacob W (@Jacoby_27) January 16, 2024

A ray of hope

Arkansas has won 19 of 20 home games when facing a non-AP ranked school at night but is the underdog, given a 48.8% chance to beat Texas A&M #CollegeBasketball — Thom J. K. Cunningham (@_TJKC_) January 16, 2024

Against The Spread

Texas A&M Aggies are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Arkansas. Arkansas Razorbacks are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games.#CollegeBasketball — Bag Labs (@BagLabs) January 16, 2024

How will they fare?

The Zone QOD w/ @JustinAcri7, @Wess_Moore, and@Cweaver1037

Arkansas has 5 games remaining in January. With games against Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Missouri. What will their record be in those games? — 103.7 The Buzz (@1037TheBuzz) January 16, 2024

Keys to victory

Arkansas keys to victory against Texas A&M: – contain Wade Taylor

– prevent dribble drives and force TAMU to play from the perimeter

– DO. NOT. ALLOW. OFFENSIVE. REBOUNDS.

– take and MAKE free throws

– contest shots at the rim

– play with effort

– score more points than TAMU — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 16, 2024

Complete breakdown

Texas A&M at Arkansas TAMU -2.5 pic.twitter.com/kgsOiryvPq — FEFelsonSports (@FEFelsonSports) January 16, 2024

