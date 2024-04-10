Razorback fans excited for John Calipari as new men’s basketball head coach for the Hogs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The excitement about new head coach John Calipari continues as fans said they’re expecting major changes to come for the Arkansas Razorbacks during basketball season.

Many said that the hire is an amazing opportunity for the Razorbacks, and they trust that Calipari will take the team to a higher level.

Randy Williams is a Hogs fan and said he’s looking forward to basketball seasons even more now.

“I think it was a great hire by Arkansas,” Williams said. “Kentucky was looking for a way to get rid of him and Arkansas gave him a perfect out.”

Calipari has more than 30 years of experience, a fact that Alan Dean said makes him even more confident in Calipari’s ability to diversify the Hogs.

“It’s going to be totally different,” Dean said. “We should have a level of players that we’ve never had.”

Lewis Hess is another fan who agrees with Dean and said he’s more than happy with the Razorbacks’ decision.

“We’re going to score some points, we’re going to get some great recruits and we’re going to have a good team,” Hess said.

Calipari signed a contract for five years. Fans said that gives him enough time to make Arkansas his home and the Razorbacks a high-ranking team.

“I think he probably has the potential to build the program up faster than anybody and I think we’ll have a better first season under him than we would have any other coach,” Williams said.

Right now, the team has zero scholarship players on the roster, which means Calipari will start with a completely clean slate. He has lots of work to do, but fans are sure he can bring the changes needed.

