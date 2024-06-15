Razgatlioglu takes championship lead as Rea crashes

Toprak Razgatlioglu is the first BMW rider to lead the World Superbike Championship in 12 years [Getty Images]

BMW rider Toprak Razgatlioglu won the opening World Superbike race at Misano to take the lead in the championship from Alvaro Bautista.

Reigning champion Bautista was third in the race after being passed by Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega, who finished two seconds behind Razgatlioglu.

Northern Ireland's six-time champion Jonathan Rea crashed out of the race after a high-speed accident on the first lap.

Yamaha rider Rea was able to get to his feet unaided but was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

It has been a disappointing start to life at Yamaha for Rea, 37, who has a best race finish of fifth in the opening 10 races of the season.

Australia's Remy Gardner led the early stages at Misano before he was overhauled by the BMW of Razgatlioglu.

The 2021 champion managed to pull away from the rest of the field while Bautista, who led the standings heading into the Emilia-Romagna round in Italy, duelled it out with team-mate Bulega for second.

Italian Bulega came out on top in that contest and is now 13 points off the lead of the championship, with Bautista three points behind Razgatlioglu.

Andrea Locatelli finished fourth for Yamaha and Kawasaki's Alex Lowes was fifth.