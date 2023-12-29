This Razer Kiyo Pro webcam records in 1080p and it’s 60% off

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

If you want a top-quality webcam for streaming or video conferencing purposes, the Razer Kiyo Pro is a highly recommended option right now, especially since it’s available at 60% off from Razer. Instead of $200, you’ll only have to pay $80 for savings of $120, but you need to act fast because the offer may end at any moment. If you think it’s time to upgrade from the basic webcam that you’re using right now, go ahead and complete your purchase for the Razer Kiyo Pro right now.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam

The Razer Kiyo is one of the best webcams for low-light situations, and its more advanced model, the Razer Kiyo Pro, kicks things up a notch. Instead of the built-in ring light on the Razer Kiyo, the Razer Kiyo Pro uses an adaptive light sensor — specifically, the Sony IMX327 CMOS with Starvis Technology — to ensure clear images even with pretty bad lighting conditions. It’s the same sensor that security and surveillance cameras use to operate in extremely low-light situations, so it’s also perfect for dark gaming rooms and dimly-lit home offices.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is capable of recording at up to 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second, and you can also activate HDR at 30 fps to make streams look more vibrant. Its wide-angle lens also gives you the choice between narrow, medium, and wide fields of view at 80 degrees, 90 degrees, and 103 degrees, respectively. The Razer Kiyo Pro comes with an adjustable mount and a privacy cover, and its lens is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

For those who are thinking about getting into streaming, or if you just want a high-performance webcam for your video calls and online meetings, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Kiyo Pro. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because Razer has slashed its price with a 60% discount, so it’s down to just $80 from $200 originally. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the $120 in savings though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal. Add the Razer Kiyo Pro to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

