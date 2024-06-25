Raytown South alum Quincy Hall makes Olympic Team after winning 400-meter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown South alum Quincy Hall is headed to Paris after winning the 400-meter in the U.S. Olympic trials on Monday.

Hall clocked a personal best in the 400, with a time of 44.17 seconds. It is the fastest time for an American this year.

“‘Get home son, get home son,’ that’s all I kept telling myself. Get home son, that’s that dog in me,” Hall said.

Coming in second and third place was Michael Norman with a time 44.41 and Chris Bailey with a time 44.42. They will join Hall on the Olympic team in Paris.

16-year-old Quincy Wilson—who has captured the attention of many—finished in sixth place with a time of 44.94 seconds. He will represent the U.S. in the 4×400 meters at the Olympics. He will be the youngest male to run since 1932.

Hall attended Raytown South, where he was 2016 State champion in the 400 meters and set a MSHSAA state record.

He then spent two years at the College of the Sequoias in California before transferring to South Carolina where he won the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 400m hurdles.

Hall also won the 400 meters at the 2024 BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm earlier this month with a time of 44.68 seconds.

