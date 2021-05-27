The Jaguars don’t plan to make tight end Tim Tebow available to reporters until training camp. Which means that every player and coach who are made available before training camp will be asked about Tim Tebow.

Today, one of the players made available was safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

So, Rayshawn, what’s it like to play against Tim Tebow in practice?

“He’s just another guy,” Jenkins said. “I met him briefly just in the locker room, so really [he’s] a really good guy from what I can tell. But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there. I just look at it [as] what do I need to do this play? What are my keys? What am I looking at? It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me. So, I’m just always trying to just work on my toolbox and work on my craft.”

Jenkins also was asked about potentially getting distracted by the Tebow storyline.

“No, we don’t get caught up in any of that,” Jenkins said. “You can’t get starstruck around here. It’s the business. I played with numerous superstars. I can name a list full, but we’re all friends at the end of the day, we’re all co-workers at the end of the day.”

He’s right. In this case, however, one of the co-workers is a bottom-of-roster player transitioning to a new position with enough built-in fame and notoriety to have his jersey immediately become one of the top sellers in the entire NFL.

Rayshawn Jenkins on Tim Tebow: “He’s just another guy” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk