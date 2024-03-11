Rayshawn Jenkins lines up visits with Seahawks, 49ers, Packers

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins' search for a new team is taking him to the NFC West.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jenkins is visiting with the Seahawks on Monday and that he is scheduled to meet with the 49ers after that. Jenkins was released by the Jaguars last week in a move to create cap space.

The Seahawks released Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams last week, so they need some fresh bodies at the back end of their defense. Tashaun Gipson is set for free agency in San Francisco and Talanoa Hufanga is coming back from a torn ACL, but Ji'Ayir Brown remains on hand.

Jenkins started every game for the Jaguars last year and had 101 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and nine passes defensed.

UPDATE 11:48 a.m. ET: PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Packers are set to meet with Jenkins after the two NFC West clubs.