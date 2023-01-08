Rayshawn Jenkins forces fumble that Josh Allen returns for TD to give Jaguars lead

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans were devouring the clock in the fourth quarter. Doug Pederson needed a huge play … from his defense.

Rayshawn Jenkins blitzed and forced a fumble by Joshua Dobbs. The ball flew up the field, where Josh Allen picked it up and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

After Riley Patterson’s PAT, the Jacksonville Jaguars led the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, 20-16, with less than three minutes left.

The result was simple: Whichever AFC South team won would be the division champion.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories